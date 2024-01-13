Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Rises By 47.0%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Orgenesis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 123,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.64.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 91.25% and a negative return on equity of 107.27%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.
Orgenesis Company Profile
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
