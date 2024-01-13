Short Interest in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Grows By 49.7%

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,830,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 13,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

