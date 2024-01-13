Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Drops By 26.8%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Renishaw Stock Performance

RNSHF opened at $44.03 on Friday. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

