Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Increases By 48.7%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLNE opened at $64.50 on Friday. Talen Energy has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.99.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.