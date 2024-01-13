Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Expands By 609.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 609.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,177.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $58.60. 8,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The stock has a market cap of $351.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

