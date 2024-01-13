Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Rises By 47.3%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

