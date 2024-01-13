Siacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.48 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $520.24 million and $27.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00167636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00599892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00358139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00197750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,203,455,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,180,005,736 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.