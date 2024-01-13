SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.81

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.81 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 31.25 ($0.40). SIG shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 314,659 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.32. The company has a market capitalization of £377.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.79.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation, roofing material, and sustainable building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, such as tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

