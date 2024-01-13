SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 902,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 6.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.9 %

SKM stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SKM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SK Telecom

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.