Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.71

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

