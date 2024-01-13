Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.27.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.