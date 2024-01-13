Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.27.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
