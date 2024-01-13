Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

