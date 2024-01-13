Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

