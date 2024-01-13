Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Sohu.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.40. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
