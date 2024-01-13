Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Sohu.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.40. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 484,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,362,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 12,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 163,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sohu.com by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

