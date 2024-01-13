SOLVE Price Hits $0.0218 on Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $284,420.53 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

