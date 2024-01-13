Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.9 %

SON stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.