Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.04

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $39.31. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $33,610.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,245,660.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,518.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $33,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,245,660.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,180 shares of company stock valued at $516,233 and sold 3,500 shares valued at $126,180. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 379,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

