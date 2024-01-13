Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 73,500 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

