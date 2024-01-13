SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.91. 3,816,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,570. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $378.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

