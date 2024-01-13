SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,901,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,391,139 shares.The stock last traded at $28.43 and had previously closed at $28.39.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,471 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,916,000 after buying an additional 1,254,612 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,605,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 425,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,074,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

