SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Increased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

