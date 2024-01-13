SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after buying an additional 542,314 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,032,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,737. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

