SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

