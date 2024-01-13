Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SPLK stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. Splunk has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

