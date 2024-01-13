Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.30.

NYSE SPOT opened at $203.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $90.36 and a 12 month high of $204.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

