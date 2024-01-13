Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $15.73. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,394,782 shares.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 201.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,230,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 514,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $6,170,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

