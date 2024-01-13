SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,881.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:STEW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 83,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
