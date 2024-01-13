SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,881.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 83,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $4,232,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

