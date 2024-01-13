SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 83,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

