Stableford Capital II LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

