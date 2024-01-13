Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 346 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.70. 11,285,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average is $217.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

