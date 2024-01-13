Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 148 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.10. 1,892,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

