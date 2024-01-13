Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 4,096,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

