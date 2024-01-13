Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Star Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Star Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter.

SGU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Star Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Star Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

