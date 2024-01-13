Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.