State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in monday.com were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $868,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $190.71 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -560.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average is $166.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

