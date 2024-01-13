State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

