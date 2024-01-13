State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

