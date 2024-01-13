State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.34 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

