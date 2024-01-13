State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

