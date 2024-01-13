State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

