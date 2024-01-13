State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

