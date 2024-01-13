State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,936,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.