State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

