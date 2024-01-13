State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

