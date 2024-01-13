State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

