State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 610.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 78,475 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 236,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.8% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

