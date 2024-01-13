State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

