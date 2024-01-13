State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.7% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

