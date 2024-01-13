State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,200 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

