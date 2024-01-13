State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $202.46 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

